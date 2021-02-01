IND vs ENG: 50 per cent crowd allowed for second Test

The BCCI has given the greenlight to the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association to host the second Test between India and England with 50 per cent spectators at the stadium. The decision was taken in a meeting between the TNCA and BCCI officials.

"We discussed the issue of allowing spectators for the second India vs England Test following fresh COVID-19 guidelines by the Central government permitting crowds at sporting venues and also the state government's SOPs given on Sunday," a TNCA official was quoted by PTI as saying.

"It has been decided by the BCCI and TNCA to allow 50 per cent spectators for the second Test by following all safety protocols," the official added.

The first and second Test of the four-match series will be played at the M A Chidambaram stadium, which has a capacity of 50,000 spectators.

The first Test starts from Friday, followed by the second which will be played on February 13-17.

Meanwhile, crowds have already been allowed for the third and fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

The official further stated that media will be allowed to cover both the Tests from the press box at the stadium. However, media conferences would still be held virtually.

The BCCI and the TNCA had earlier decided that the first two matches would be held behind closed doors. But the fresh home ministry guidelines on easing of restrictions on public movement has changed the scenario.

The official said there was little time to allow entry of spectators for the opening Test. He said even though there was only a gap of three days between the first and second Tests, the TNCA was confident of making arrangements to allow 50 per cent spectators in the stadium.

"There is little time to make arrangements for spectators entry for the first Test so the crowd cannot be allowed. Though the gap between the two Tests is only three days, we are confident that arrangements can be made for (50 per cent) fans in second Test keeping the safety norms in mind," the official added.

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced that for sports, including cricket, 50 per cent occupancy would be allowed in stadiums.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had requested that matches be played behind closed doors.

- with PTI inputs