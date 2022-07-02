Jasprit Bumrah played a captain's knock in his debut Test as skipper of Team India as his 31 off 16 balls took India to 416 all-out in the first innings of the fifth and last Test at Edgbaston on Saturday (July 2). Bumrah had fun batting vs England pacer Stuart Broad and did a Yuvraj Singh on him. Stuart Broad got hit for 35 runs off the 84th over of the innings. Not to forget, back in 2007, former Indian batter Yuvraj Singh had smashed Stuart for 6 sixes, 36 runs, in an over at the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa. From then, Stuart has come a long way, to pick over 500 Test wickets. But on Saturday, Bumrah landed one more unwanted record in his bag as Stuary leaked 35 in one over.

Bumrah smashed Broad for a four on the first ball. The next ball went for 5 wides. He followed it up with a no ball that was hit for six. Bumrah then hit three back-t0-back fours and then the fifth ball went over the ropes for a maximum. Bumrah took a single off the last ball to finish the over. By then Broad had been hit for 35 runs.

As soon as Bumrah smashed Broad for 35 in an over, Twitter went into a frenzy and remembered the iconic moment when Yuvraj smashed him for 36 runs in an over. Some called Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh's version 2.0.

Check out the reactions below:

funnily that's not the most runs stuart broad has conceded to an indian batter in an over #ENGvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 2, 2022

You can't be serious. 35 runs of that over, most of it courtesy Jasprit Bumrah__. July 2, 2022

Stuart Broad now has the world record for conceding most runs in an over in both Tests and T20Is.



35 runs vs Bumrah Edgbaston 2022

36 runs vs Yuvraj Durban 2007#ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) July 2, 2022

Earlier in the day, Ravindra Jadeja smashed another ton in England, walking back after scoring 104 off 194 balls, that included 20 fours. India, in the end, put up a solid total of 416 after being at 98 for 5 at one stage. It was all thanks to that massive sixth-wicket stand between Pant and Jadeja that India recovered before the tail supported ably with good contributions.