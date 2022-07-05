As England and India put on a spectacle show at Edgbaston on the day 4 of the ongoing fifth Test, several Indian fans were allegedly subjected to racial abuse towards on Monday (July 4) in Birmingham. A number of allegations were made on social media following the close of play on Monday evening.

The Indian fans took to Twitter to post videos and photos of the alleged incident and many even said that the stewards present at the venue asked the Indian fans to sit down while allowing the racial abuse to go on.

The allegations were even highlighted by English cricketer Azeem Rafiq, who plays for Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

We’re incredible sorry to read this and do not condone this behaviour in anyway. We’ll be investigating this ASAP. — Edgbaston (@Edgbaston) July 4, 2022

We’re very sorry to hear what you’ve experienced and are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) July 4, 2022

So much for battling racism in cricket!! @Edgbaston was horrific today. So many complaints made to stewards however said person was not removed. So disappointed in what we had to face most of the day. @ICC @ECB_cricket @BCCI — Reena (@RinksB) July 4, 2022

#racism #ENGvIND #Edgbaston #verbalabuse Disappointed to hear and see racist slur against Indian players @imShard and @mdsirajofficial by the spectators in the south lower stand at Edgaston, UK.



Cricket is no longer a gentlemen's game here in the UK :( pic.twitter.com/WmqFPjUh8P — pavan (@pspavan007) July 4, 2022

The most disgusting racist behaviour and language I have ever seen and experienced today @Edgbaston. Never in my life did I expect this could happen. Racism is rife in 2022. @ECB_cricket #NoRoomforRacism #ENGvIND #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/9ZvkA3fSCa — Dhruv Patel (@Dh2uv) July 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Edgbaston officials apologized and assured an investigation into the incident "We are very sorry to read this and in no way condone this behaviour."

Later on Monday evening, Edgbaston Chief Executive Stuart Kane released a statement saying, "We are working hard to make Edgbaston a safe place for everyone. In this atmosphere, I was shocked to see these reports. I personally spoke to the gentleman who made this allegation. I'm also talking to the stewards who were at the stand. No one at Edgbaston has to be subjected to any kind of abuse. Once we have got all the information, we will ensure that this problem is resolved quickly."

Also, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released official statement, promising to investigate the matter.

In a statement, the ECB said, "We are deeply concerned to hear reports of racist abuse in today's Test match. We are in contact with our colleagues at Edgbaston. They will investigate the incident. Racism has no place in cricket."

Edgbaston has been working hard to create a safe and inclusive environment. If you’ve experienced or witnessed any discrimination, find out how to report it here: https://t.co/M7NjhFVPwg — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) July 4, 2022

Talking about the match, a 150-run stand between Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root helped turn things in favour of England at the end of the final session of Day 4. At the end of the day's play, England's score read 259/3, with Root (76*) and Bairstow (72*) standing tall as the hosts need 119 runs to win the Test and level the series.

Earlier, in a dramatic turnaround, India slipped from a dominant position to danger of losing the test. They were bowled out for 245 in their second innings.

That's Stumps on Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test!



England move to 259/3 before the close of play.



See you tomorrow for Day 5 action.



Scorecard https://t.co/xOyMtKrYxM #TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/N48XjJFZF8 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2022

Resuming the post-lunch session at 229/7 India lost Mohammed Shami in the fourth ball of the Tea session as English captain Ben Stokes dismissed him for 13. From there on there was no looking back for the skipper as he also went on to dismiss first-innings centurion Ravindra Jadeja who chopped the ball onto his stumps for 23 as the hosts lost their ninth wicket for 236. In his next over Stokes dismissed Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah for seven to bowl out India for 245. The hosts set visitors a 378-run target.