IND vs ENG 5th Test Racism Row: Indian fans abused, called ‘smelly p**’, ‘curry c*’ at Edgbaston; ECB launches investigation - WATCH

The Indian fans took to Twitter to post videos and photos of the alleged incident and many even said that the stewards present at the venue asked the Indian fans to sit down while allowing the racial abuse to go on. 

As England and India put on a spectacle show at Edgbaston on the day 4 of the ongoing fifth Test, several Indian fans were allegedly subjected to racial abuse towards on Monday (July 4) in Birmingham. A number of allegations were made on social media following the close of play on Monday evening.

The allegations were even highlighted by English cricketer Azeem Rafiq, who plays for Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Meanwhile, Edgbaston officials apologized and assured an investigation into the incident "We are very sorry to read this and in no way condone this behaviour."

Later on Monday evening, Edgbaston Chief Executive Stuart Kane released a statement saying, "We are working hard to make Edgbaston a safe place for everyone. In this atmosphere, I was shocked to see these reports. I personally spoke to the gentleman who made this allegation. I'm also talking to the stewards who were at the stand. No one at Edgbaston has to be subjected to any kind of abuse. Once we have got all the information, we will ensure that this problem is resolved quickly."

Also, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released official statement, promising to investigate the matter.

In a statement, the ECB said, "We are deeply concerned to hear reports of racist abuse in today's Test match. We are in contact with our colleagues at Edgbaston. They will investigate the incident. Racism has no place in cricket."

Talking about the match, a 150-run stand between Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root helped turn things in favour of England at the end of the final session of Day 4. At the end of the day's play, England's score read 259/3, with Root (76*) and Bairstow (72*) standing tall as the hosts need 119 runs to win the Test and level the series.

Earlier, in a dramatic turnaround, India slipped from a dominant position to danger of losing the test. They were bowled out for 245 in their second innings.

Resuming the post-lunch session at 229/7 India lost Mohammed Shami in the fourth ball of the Tea session as English captain Ben Stokes dismissed him for 13. From there on there was no looking back for the skipper as he also went on to dismiss first-innings centurion Ravindra Jadeja who chopped the ball onto his stumps for 23 as the hosts lost their ninth wicket for 236. In his next over Stokes dismissed Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah for seven to bowl out India for 245. The hosts set visitors a 378-run target.

