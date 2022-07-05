IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Virat Kohli trolled by England Cricket, Indian fans hit back - Check Here
Riding on twin century by Jonny Bairstow England won the fifth Test and levelled the series 2-2.
Former India captain Virat Kohli was trolled by England Cricket Board's official Twitter handle after Team India's 7-wicket loss against the host in the fifth Test at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday. England's official Twitter handle, England Cricket posted two photos of Virat where the Indian can be seen shushing English wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow in the 2nd innings of the match while in the second photo Virat can be seen hugging Jonny after losing the match.
Here's what England Cricket posted with an emoji displaying zip on the mouth.
pic.twitter.com/yg5IoEe4W3 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 5, 2022
However, Indian cricket fans hit back at England Cricket, reminding them what Virat Kohli has done in the past. Here are some Tweets.
England just won a match & still series 2-2. That too home series! Unnecessary drama by English admin ___ — Jackson Dass Antony (@AJacksonDass) July 5, 2022
Share this also in your handle ! pic.twitter.com/QeLhlw7Mmp— Kollywood Trolls (@KollywoodTrolIs) July 5, 2022
Bro you have just Drawn the Series vat ur Home _____. Dont act like won the series — Declan Harp (@MasterDeclan7) July 5, 2022
He's bigger than your cricket team . Have some shame and sit back down _____ — _ _ (@FfsAditya) July 5, 2022
I think you forgot the past — VIRAT KOHLI (@VIRATKO20821614) July 5, 2022
Even Official Handles use Kohli to get reach. Shows the obsession— Priyanshu Bhattacharya _ (@im_Priyanshu_B7) July 5, 2022
We can't expect that like things from official page . it's just ridiculous, nothing else. how can you troll the best player of the modern era?
Virat is known for giving it back . Just wait for limited overs series.I surely he will give his reply with his bat.
Stay strong Skippy — Zia Sherani____ (@Mr_Zia_Sherani) July 5, 2022
Your Jonny is not even close to the King Kohli when it comes to all formats so you better _ — DK017 (@deepakdorai77) July 5, 2022
