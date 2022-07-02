Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday claimed a world record in his debut Test as captain as he scored 29 runs off a Stuart Broad over which leaked 35 runs, the most in an over in the history of Test cricket, in the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston on Saturday. The Cricket fraternity around the world reacted to Bumrah's blistering knock following the trend former India cricketer Virender Sehwag also posted a meme on Broad being on the receiving end of the two most expensive overs in Test and T20Is. In 2007, ex-India batsman Yuvraj Singh smashed six sixes against Broad in the T20 World Cup.

"Stuart Broad after facing the assault from Bumrah- 35 in an over.. haha," Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

Stuart Broad after facing the assault from Bumrah- 35 in an over.. haha pic.twitter.com/68kQft72SM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 2, 2022

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri also posted a video on his Twitter account expressing his views on Bumrah's heroics.

Here are a few more reactions to Bumrah's knock.

Just when you think you have seen it all, this game surprises you even more. Fascinating batting from @Jaspritbumrah93 to smash the red cherry for 29 in an over. First in Durban with @YUVSTRONG12 & now in Birmingham. On air right place right time for 35 and 36.



__ pic.twitter.com/w2vuPUMgRG — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 2, 2022

@imjadeja what a knock. Out of the top drawer!! Loved every minute of the steel you showed!! ____ #ENGvIND — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) July 2, 2022

In the process of inflicting a whirlwind carnage over Broad and England, Bumrah surpassed the previous record which was in the hands of Brian Lara, George Bailey and Keshav Maharaj at 28 runs.

Before Bumrah hammered Broad for four fours, and two sixes besides picking up a single from the eight-ball over which also included a no-ball and five wides, India were 377/9 with England's chances of keeping them under 400 looking bright.

Bumrah pulled the first ball from Stuart Broad in the 84th over for a boundary. It was a top-edge that Crawley very nearly got to, but it evaded him and bounced over the rope.

Broad again dug it short and it went high over wicketkeeper Sam Billings' head for five wides. India got seven runs off the next ball as Bumrah top-edged a pull over the third man for a six after Broad overstepped.

More agony followed for him as Bumrah bludgeoned a friendly full toss over mid-on for another boundary and then got an inside edge to fine leg for yet another boundary.

Bumrah fell while trying to swat Broad over deep square leg, but the ball sailed comfortably for the fourth boundary of the over. Another short ball from Broad was pulled brilliantly by Bumrah over fine leg for six, giving him the world record for scoring the most runs in an over of Test cricket -- 29.

Co-incidentally, Broad has the dubious distinction of being hit for six sixes by Yuvraj Singh in an over during the inaugural Men's T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007. Clearly, he had a day to forget at Edgbaston despite reaching the 550 Test wickets mark.

Bumrah remained unbeaten on 31 off 16 balls and added 41 for the last wicket along with Mohammed Siraj (2) as India ended their first innings on 416 in 84.5 overs, with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja top-scoring with 146 and 104 respectively.