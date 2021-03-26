हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes remembers late father, says 'sorry' after being dismissed on 99 - WATCH

Ben Stokes had an emotional encounter as he looked up to sky and remembered his late father while taking the long walk back to the pavilion. 

IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes remembers late father, says &#039;sorry&#039; after being dismissed on 99 - WATCH
Ben Stokes went on to score 99 from 52 balls in 2nd ODI vs India. (Twitter)

Ben Stokes had a memorable day as his match defining knock helped England outplay India by six wickets in the second ODI in Pune. The all-rounder, who arrived in the middle, when tourists were batting at 110/1, went on to score 99 from 52 balls, before falling short by a run from completing his ton.

However, following his dismissal, Stokes also had an emotional encounter as he looked up to sky and remembered his late father while taking the long walk back to the pavilion. The all-rounder was also seen showing the folded middle finger gesture as a tribute to his father, Ged, who passed away last year after fighting a short battle with brain cancer. 

Ben's father had got a part of his finger amputated in order to continue his rugby league career in the 1980s. Here is the video: 

Meanwhile, a commanding display by opener Jonny Bairstow and Stokes helped the tourists secure a resounding six-wicket win against India in the second encounter. The duo combined to wreak havoc on the Indian bowlers, spearheaded by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as the tourists made mockery of a stiff 337-run chase and wrapped the proceedings inside 44 overs. 

With this win, the three-match series is now squared at 1-1, thus setting up an exciting series decider, which is all set to take place on Sunday at the same venue.  

