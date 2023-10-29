IND vs ENG: Why Indian Players Are Wearing Black Arm Bands In World Cup Match?

The Indian team lost the toss to England in Match 29 of Cricket World Cup 2023 in Lucknow and were invited to bat first. What followed was the national anthems of both the teams. The Indian and England players came out to stand for the national anthems. The Indians were wearing black arm bands on their sleevers of the blue shirts. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the reason with a post on X.

Telling the fans why Team India was wearing the black arm bands, BCCI said that it was a gesture towards passing away of Indian cricket legend Bishan Singh Bedi. "#TeamIndia will be wearing Black Armbands in memory of the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi before the start of play against England in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023," the post read.

Bedi passed away on October 23 in Delhi due to age-related illness. He played 67 Tests for India, captaining in 22 of them, finishing with a total of 266 wickets. His bowling action was described as 'poetry in motion'. The left-arm orthodox bowler was known for his outspokeness too.