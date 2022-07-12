India won’t go ballistic from ball one but the batters are expected to carry their fearless approach from the shortest format to the ODIs when the three-match series against England begins in London on Tuesday (July 12). India’s high-risk play helped them win the series against England and considering that the ODIs have become an extension of the shortest format, skipper Rohit Sharma sees no reason why his team should back down from that approach.

England redefined the way ODI cricket was played and their dominant run culminated with the World Cup trophy back in 2019. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that India's fresh outlook towards the shorter formats is inspired by the English template. The three games will be the only 50-over contests India will feature in before the T20 World Cup but Rohit asserted they still hold a lot of importance.

“All matches are important for us. We can’t play thinking ODIs are not a priority, but we have to keep in mind the workload of each player. We will make changes but our ultimate goal is to win matches. We will not leave that thought process behind,” said Rohit on Sunday after the third T20 at Nottingham.

“For us, the aim is to understand white-ball cricket, how to play, new guys are playing. 50 over is an extension of T20. Maybe you take less risk in ODIs as compared to T20 cricket but you have to take it.”

The team will have an optional training session at The Oval with a quick turnaround time between the T20 and ODI series. For someone like Shikhar Dhawan, who only plays only one format and will be captaining the team in the West Indies, it will be a challenge to take on the England attack from the word go.

However, the southpaw has found ways to stay consistent, whether he is playing ODIs for India or the IPL.

Match Details

England vs India, 1st ODI

Venue: The Oval, London

Date & Time: July 12 at 5.30 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six Network and SonyLIV website and app

ENG vs IND Probable Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler (wk & c), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, David Willey, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal