England vs India Dream11 Team Prediction England vs India 3rd ODI - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ENG vs IND, England Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
After being blown away by Jasprit Bumrah's six-fer at The Oval, England gave the same treatment to India at Lord's through tall left-arm quick Reece Topley's 6-24, with good support from fellow left-arm quick David Willey and lower-order runs of Willey as well as Moeen Ali rescuing them from a top-six meltdown after Yuzvendra Chahal struck in middle overs. They would like for Jason Roy to find his mojo back at the top. For India, the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan chased down 111 at The Oval without breaking a sweat. But at Lord's, where England had helpful conditions, they were just unable to break free, as the hosts made swift inroads to bounce back in the series. The pressure from Topley and Willey was such that Rishabh Pant got out for a two-ball duck off a full toss from pacer Brydon Carse trying to make a case for himself as a middle-overs enforcer.
Snapshots from #TeamIndia's nets session ahead of the third and final ODI against England at Manchester.
Match Details
England vs India, 3rd ODI
Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
Date & Time: July 17 at 3.30 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six Network and SonyLIV website and app
ENG vs IND Dream 11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Joe Root
All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, David Willey
Captain: Shikhar Dhawan
Vice-Captain: David Willey
ENG vs IND Probable Playing XI
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna
Full Squads
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
