After being blown away by Jasprit Bumrah's six-fer at The Oval, England gave the same treatment to India at Lord's through tall left-arm quick Reece Topley's 6-24, with good support from fellow left-arm quick David Willey and lower-order runs of Willey as well as Moeen Ali rescuing them from a top-six meltdown after Yuzvendra Chahal struck in middle overs. They would like for Jason Roy to find his mojo back at the top. For India, the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan chased down 111 at The Oval without breaking a sweat. But at Lord's, where England had helpful conditions, they were just unable to break free, as the hosts made swift inroads to bounce back in the series. The pressure from Topley and Willey was such that Rishabh Pant got out for a two-ball duck off a full toss from pacer Brydon Carse trying to make a case for himself as a middle-overs enforcer.

Snapshots from #TeamIndia's nets session ahead of the third and final ODI against England at Manchester.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/twA8AYKUgj — BCCI (@BCCI) July 16, 2022

Match Details

England vs India, 3rd ODI

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Date & Time: July 17 at 3.30 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six Network and SonyLIV website and app

ENG vs IND Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Joe Root

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, David Willey

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-Captain: David Willey

ENG vs IND Probable Playing XI

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Full Squads

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh