IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal in Adelaide, 130 PM IST, November 10

Rohit Sharma’s resurgent India lineup will take on England for a spot in the T20 World Cup 2022 final, aiming to finish the tournament where it started: at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground. India didn’t qualify for the playoff stage at the 2021 edition in the United Arab Emirates, forcing changes in the setup and the team’s approach to the tournament.

It had an immediate impact, with Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 inspiring India to a narrow, last-ball win over archrival Pakistan in a high-octane encounter in front of more than 90,000 fans at the MCG on October 23. India’s only loss in the group stage was against South Africa on a bouncy wicket in Perth.

Victories over Bangladesh, Netherlands and Zimbabwe secured top spot in Group 2 for India and a spot in Thursday’s semifinal in Adelaide. Suryakumar Yadav, the No. 1-ranked batter in T20 cricket, has led the strike-rate charts with 193.97 after five games. He has scored 225 runs, including three half-centuries.

The rejuvenated Kohli leads the run-scoring charts with 246 runs, including three half-centuries as well. Lokesh Rahul has also rediscovered form going into the semifinals, with back-to-back half-centuries against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the Super 12 stage. England was the favorite to finish atop Group 1, but it had to overcome major hurdles to qualify for the semifinals.

Match Details

India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date & Time: November 10 at 130 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Alex Hales, KL Rahul

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Chris Woakes, Arshdeep Singh

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel/Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England: Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan/Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood/Chris Jordan