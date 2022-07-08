IND vs ENG 2nd T20: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya lived up to his reputation displaying the perfect all-round show vs England in the 1st T20 at Southampton on Thursday (July 1). The 28-year-old cricketer has worked hard on his skills, and fitness levels. He also bowled over 90 mph in the 1st T20, crossing the mark for the first time. Speaking to Ishan Kishan on BCCI.tv, Hardik said that he is very happy for achieving the speed and credited India's fitness trainers for making it happen. He said that team physios, masseurs and support staff has worked very hard in the back end and they are reason why they are able to pull off a great show on the field.

Hardik also spoke about India's new-born intent in the T20s. He said that now India batters have clear intent, that is to go hard from the word go, even it comes at cost of losing some wickets at the start.

"It is a conscious effort by everyone that we will be making sure that we want to express ourselves. Go out there and enjoy. Every batter came and started playing big shots from the second ball. There will be days when we will lose five wickets for less runs. But this intent will bring us the 15-20 runs per over that we talk about in our team meetings," said Hardin on BCCI.tv channel.

In the post-match interview, Hardik was asked to pick his favourite performance from 1st T20. He said that he will give equal importance to both of his skills. He said that the 50 was important as well because India had lost wickets, and it helped them reach a good score.

India will play England in 2nd and 3rd T20 on back-to-back days. They play in the 2nd T20 on July 9 at Edgbaston in Birmingham and 3rd T20 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, before the tour moves to the ODI leg.