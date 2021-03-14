IND vs ENG: Ishan Kishan's fairytale debut, captain Kohli's heroics help hosts settle score in second T20I

Ishan Kishan started his Team India journey with a fairytale debut as the 22-year-old played a pivotal role in India's seven-wicket win against England in the second T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The left-handed batsman scored 56 runs from 32 balls, which included some of the most audacious drives, covering almost every corner of the park.

The batsman kicked-off the 165-run chase with star opener KL Rahul but with the latter being dismissed on 0 in the first over, one would have expected his partner also to faze out. However, unperturbed with the scoreboard pressure and with Virat Kohli, the perfect guide standing at the other end, Ishan tried to make his presence felt right when it mattered the most.

The 22-year-old got off the mark with a four off Jofra Archer and since then there was no turning back for Ishan and his elegant drive against Tom Curran during the fifth over, which saw the ball travelling right over the bowler's head for a six was enough to reflect his confidence, which he later deemed as special at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Batting at a staggering strike-rate of 175, Ishan's innings included five fours and four sixes, before his stay in the middle was cut short by Adil Rashid. However, by the time England managed to send the youngster home, he had fulfilled his role and had brought India to a position from where defeat looked out of sight.

The 22-year-old was named Man of the Match for his heroics and during the post-match ceremony a confident Ishan asserted that the credit should be given to his seniors and IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who enjoyed the show from the non-striker's end, also had a good outing on Sunday. The India skipper, who failed to open his account in the previous encounter, finished the match unbeaten as India wrapped up the show at the world's largest stadium in just 17.5 overs.

Kohli, who came to bat in the second over following Rahul's dismissal, scored 73 from 49 deliveries, which included a crucial partnership between him and Ishan. The pair added 94 runs in just 10 overs.

Kohli's innings included five fours and three sixes as the Indian skipper made sure he finished the game. During the process, Kohli also became the first cricketer 3000 international runs in the shortest format of the game.

Following Ishan's dismissal, in-form batsman Rishabh Pant joined the Indian skipper in the middle and maintaing his reputation as a pinch-hitter of the cricket ball, the left-handed batsman played a quickfire of 26 from 13 deliveries.

By the time Shreyas Iyer arrived in the middle, the job was almost done and the right-handed batsman, who emerged as India's leading run-scorer in the previous contest, finished the game unbeaten on eight from same number of balls.

The second T20I also saw Mumbai Indians star middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav make his debut. Apart from the one odd catch that Suryakumar took during England's innings, which saw the 30-year-old somehow manage to hold onto the ball to dismiss Jonny Bairstow, the middle-order batsman didn't get a chance to showcase his batting abilities.

Earlier in the day, Bhuvneshwar Kumar kicked-off the proceedings for India after Kohli invited Eoin Morgan and his boys to bat first. The Indian seamer, who is making his return in the national squad, provided the hosts with a perfect start as he removed Jos Buttler on 0 in the first over.

Jason Roy (46 off 35 balls) and Dawid Malan (24 off 23 balls) steadied things down as visitors eventually managed to pile 164/6 in their 20 overs.