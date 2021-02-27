IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah released from Test squad due to personal reasons

Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the Indian Test squad for the fourth and final encounter against England, which starts from March 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad. The Indian cricket governing body, BCCI, released a statement in this regard and stated that the seamer sent out a request to be released from the squad due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, the statement also mentioned that there won't be any further addition in the Test squad.

The 27-year-old seamer has also been rested for the upcoming five-match T20 series against England and considering the workload management there are chances of him not being picked in the 50-over squad as well.

Meanwhile, Bumrah's absence will also provide the team management to test the other potential candidates who are likely to be inducted in the squad for this year's T20 World Cup.

India on Thursday secured a comprehensive 10-wicket win against England and have an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series. However, Virat Kohli's boys must ensure that they don't lose the final Test in order to confirm their berth at the World Test Championship finals, which is slated to be held against New Zealand in June.

India’s squad for the 4th Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav