हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England

IND vs ENG: Michael Vaughan feels Mumbai Indians better T20 team than India, Wasim Jaffer hits back

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who has been one of the most ardent critic of the Indian pitches, took a dig against Virat Kohli and co. after they produced a shoddy show with the bat in the opening encounter of the five-match T20I series. 

IND vs ENG: Michael Vaughan feels Mumbai Indians better T20 team than India, Wasim Jaffer hits back
Michael Vaughan feels Mumbai Indians better T20 team than India, Wasim Jaffer hits back. (Twitter)

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who has been one of the most ardent critic of the Indian pitches, took a dig against Virat Kohli and co. after they produced a shoddy show with the bat in the opening encounter of the five-match T20I series. 

The former cricketer took to Twitter and stated that Mumbai Indians, the defending champions of the Indian Premier League, is a better unit than Team India. 

However, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer was quick to react to it as he pointed that unlike England other teams don't have the luck to field overseas players, referring to foreign nationals who opted to play international cricket for England. 

If we look closely into England's playing XI for the first T20I, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Jofra Archer, and Jason Roy have been inducted in the England squad despite having foreign nationalities. 

Meanwhile, earlier in the evening, middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer's innings of 67 runs off 48 balls was the only bright side to India's struggling innings in the first T20I against England. India, after being sent into bat had an awful start to their innings as they lost the wickets of opener KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli in just three overs.  

After which, Rishabh Pant joined Shikhar Dhawan and played a couple of good shots to enhance India's scoring rate. However, Dhawan left him too, getting bowled to Mark Wood in the fifth over.   

Iyer, then along with Pant tried to rebuild the innings. The right-handed batsman played immaculate drives as he upped the ante amidst the heap of wickets India were losing. 

After Pant went, Shreyas found an ally in Hardik Pandya as both stitched a 50-run partnership to help India go past the 100-run mark.

Iyer continued and brought up his fifty of just 36 balls and was dismissed on 67 off 48 balls but had given some respectability to India's score.

India finished the innings with 124/7 as they struggled throughout the innings to put a decent total on the board.    

- with inputs from dnaindia.com  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs England
Next
Story

IND vs ENG 1st T20I: 'Rishabh Pant just played the greatest shot that’s ever been played in cricket', watch video

Must Watch

PT11M44S

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Mamata Banerjee discharged from Hospital