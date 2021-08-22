IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj's neighbours celebrate his signature 'finger-on-lips' send away with huge cutout - See Pic

After an impressive show on Australian soil, Mohammed Siraj has carried forward his red-hot form in England. Bowling at an average of 23.45, the Indian seamer has picked 11 wickets so far in the five-match series, which also include two 4-fers in the second Test at Lord's.

Not only with the ball, the seamer was also on top of his emotions and maintained an aggressive approach against the opposition throughout the event. Such was the intent that Siraj on couple of occasions was seen sporting the ‘finger on the lips’ celebration after picking up wickets.

His attitude on the pitch was well appreciated by his neighbours back home in Hyderabad as they reportedly erected a huge cutout of the bowler doing the ‘finger on the lips’ celebration.

Siraj is a Superstar, Miyan getting all the love from the cricket fans. pic.twitter.com/aKG9l00181 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 19, 2021

Siraj made his Test debut against Australia in December last year and there has been no turning back for the 27-year-old.

Former England seamer Steve Harmison was also impressed Siraj's performance and called the Indian seamer the 'Duracell' battery of the Indian seam attack.

“He’s a Duracell battery Mohammed Siraj. What he has done at the end there, I mentioned from the first ball to the last ball, he’s at it,” Harmison told ESPNCricinfo.