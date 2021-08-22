हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mohammed Siraj

IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj's neighbours celebrate his signature 'finger-on-lips' send away with huge cutout - See Pic

Bowling at an average of 23.45, Mohammed Siraj has picked 11 wickets so far in the five-match series, which also include two 4-fers in the second Test at Lord's. 

IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj&#039;s neighbours celebrate his signature &#039;finger-on-lips&#039; send away with huge cutout - See Pic
IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj's neighbours celebrate his signature 'finger-on-lips' send away with huge cutout. (Source: Twitter)

After an impressive show on Australian soil, Mohammed Siraj has carried forward his red-hot form in England. Bowling at an average of 23.45, the Indian seamer has picked 11 wickets so far in the five-match series, which also include two 4-fers in the second Test at Lord's. 

Not only with the ball, the seamer was also on top of his emotions and maintained an aggressive approach against the opposition throughout the event. Such was the intent that Siraj on couple of occasions was seen sporting the ‘finger on the lips’ celebration after picking up wickets. 

His attitude on the pitch was well appreciated by his neighbours back home in Hyderabad as they reportedly erected a huge cutout of  the bowler doing the ‘finger on the lips’ celebration. 

Siraj made his Test debut against Australia in December last year and there has been no turning back for the 27-year-old.

Former England seamer Steve Harmison was also impressed Siraj's performance and called the Indian seamer the 'Duracell' battery of the Indian seam attack.

“He’s a Duracell battery Mohammed Siraj. What he has done at the end there, I mentioned from the first ball to the last ball, he’s at it,” Harmison told ESPNCricinfo. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mohammed SirajIndia vs England
Next
Story

Tim David set to become first Singapore international cricketer to play in IPL

Must Watch

PT9M38S

Bollywood Breaking: Geeta Maa tied rakhi to Shilpa Shetty on 'Super Dancer 4'