IND vs ENG: Ollie Pope included in England's Test squad after recovering from shoulder injury

England batsman Ollie Pope has been added in the Test squad for the upcoming four-match series against India, starting from February 5. The England team released an official statement in this regard on Wednesday, stating that the 23-year-old has completely recovered from the shoulder injury, which he sustained against Pakistan last year.

"The England medical team are satisfied that he (Pope) is available for selection," the ECB said in the statement. The statement added that the right-handed batsman practised with the full squad over the past two days.

Pope was out of action since August while trying to save a boundary in the third Test in Southampton. He had also missed three months of cricket after dislocating the same shoulder playing for Surrey.

England have a final practice session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday ahead of the first test starting in the south Indian city on Friday.

The first two matches of the four-test series will be played in Chennai before the teams travel to Ahmedabad for the last two games.

India beat the touring England side 4-0 in 2016-17 before losing 4-1 in England in 2018.

England squad for first two Tests vs India: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope

- with Reuters inputs