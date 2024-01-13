IND vs ENG: One Surprise Player Included In India Squad For First 2 Tests Vs England; No Mohammed Shami And Ishan Kishan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named a 16-man strong squad for the first two Tests vs England. As expected, Rohit Sharma will lead the team as India aim to strengthen their position in the World Test Championship standings. Shubman Gill too keeps his place despite the low returns in South Africa while Yashasvi Jaiswal will continue to play the opener's role.

A surprise name has been included in the squad in form of wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel as Ishan Kishan misses out on the selection. It was earlier reported that the board was upset with the attitude of Kishan who had gone to party in Dubai after takin a break from international cricket due to mental fatigue.

Mohammed Shami is another big name missing from the Test squad as he continues to recover from the ankle injury. Hopefully, Shami will be available for selection in the last 3 Tests of the series. In case you did not know, England are coming to India to play 5 Tests which begins on January 25 in Hyderabad.

An action-packed Test series coming _



Check out #TeamIndia's squad for the first two Tests against England __#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/vaP4JmVsGP — BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2024

Shreyas Iyer also makes the squad despite a poor tour of South Africa. He is currently playing for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2024 to prepare for the challenge England will pose. Jasprit Bumrah has been named as the vice-captain of the side. He will be leading the the pace bowling attack that also includes the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan as Prasidh Krishna has been dropped from the squad. R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are the three genuine spinners picked in the squad.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel have picked 3 wicketkeepers for the Tests vs England. Apart Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul and KS Bharat have also been named in the squad as this is one of the rare times when you see three wicketkeepers in a Test squad.

The middle-order positions are occupied by Virat Kohli, Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill in the batting lineup, which is unchanged. All eyes will be on Kohli who needs to have a very good series to ensure England do not return home with the trophy.

India Squad for first 2 Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (C ), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.