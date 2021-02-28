IND vs ENG: R Ashwin blasts at English journalist over question regarding Motera pitch, watch

It felt like R Ashwin has had enough of critics slamming the quality of pitches being curated in the ongoing India vs England Test series. The frustration was evident on Saturday, when Ashwin countered an English journalist with a question during a virtual press conference, after being asked about the Motera track.

Ashwin and Axar Patel combined to wreak havoc on Joe Root and co. in the recently-concluded pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad, which finished inside two days. The duo picked 18 of the 20 England wickets in both the innings, which saw the visitors getting bundled at paltry scores of 112 and 81 respectively as India secured a comprehensive 10-wicket victory.

During the process, Ashwin also achieved a personal milestone as he went on to become the second-fastest bowler after Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan to complete 400 Test wickets.

Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root also claimed career-best figures of 5-8 in the first session of Day 2.

R Ashwin has had enough of pitch chat #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/NwLqOFv5j4 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) February 27, 2021

On being asked by an English journalist if he felt the pitch was “a good surface for Test cricket”, Ashwin countered him with another question. “I have a question back. What is a good cricket surface? Who defines it?”

“The bowler is in the game, the batsman needs to bat well to get runs. There is absolutely no question about this. What makes a good surface? Who defines this? Seam on the first day, then bat well, then spin on the last two? Come on. Who makes all these rules? We need to get over it and not talk about whatever picture you want to paint,” the off-spinner added.

Ashwin conculded by saying he only hopes for a good contest between the sides.