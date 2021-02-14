IND vs ENG: R Ashwin completes unique double-hundred at Chepauk

India finished the second day of the ongoing Test against England in Chennai on top with R Ashwin emerging as the standout player from the Indian camp. The 34-year-old completed yet another fifer, helping the hosts bundle out England for 134 as India took a massive 195-run lead.

Ashwin finished the England innings with clincial 5/43 in 23.5 overs and in the process the carrom-ball specialist completed a series of feats, which are listed down as below:

# Ashwin became the first bowler to dismiss 200 left-handed batsmen in the longest format of the game

# This was Ashwin's 29th five-wicket haul in Tests

@ashwinravi99 shone bright with the ball on his homeground at Chepauk & scalped his 2⃣9⃣th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. @Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia Watch his fine bowling display https://t.co/iP98rJmo8G pic.twitter.com/Ub5zLX24Y4 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2021

# Out of the 29 five-wicket hauls 23 have come at home, making him the fourth-highest leading wicket-taker in the list of most five-wicket hauls by a bowler in home Tests. Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan leads the list with 45 five-wicket scalps at home, followed by Rangana Herath (26) and former India Test skipper Anil Kumble (25).

# Ashwin's 29th Test five-wicket haul is the joint-seventh in the all-time list with Glenn McGrath

# This is also his second five-wicket haul in consecutive matches

# Ashwin now has 391 wickets under his name in Tests

A touch of class from Ash! He may have surpassed @harbhajan_singh to become the second-highest wickettaker in India in Tests but @ashwinravi99 has nothing but respect for the 'Turbanator'. @Paytm #TeamIndia #INDvENG Here's what Ashwin said pic.twitter.com/HIRSq07jCD — BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2021

# Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the second highest wicket-taker in home Tests. Former India Test skipper Anil Kumble currently leads the chart with 350 home Test wickets

# Ashwin also has the most number of Test wickets since January 2015: R Ashwin (275), Nathan Lyon (265), Stuart Broad (253), James Anderson (231), Mitchell Starc (210)

Meanwhile, India finished Day 2 at 54/1 and have extended their lead to 249 runs. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will resume the action for India on Day 3.