हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs England

IND vs ENG: R Ashwin completes unique double-hundred at Chepauk

R Ashwin finished the England innings with clincial 5/43 in 23.5 overs and in the process the carrom-ball specialist surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the second highest wicket-taker in home Tests. Former India Test skipper Anil Kumble currently leads the chart with 350 home Test wickets. 

IND vs ENG: R Ashwin completes unique double-hundred at Chepauk
R Ashwin in action during India vs England 2nd Test. (Twitter/BCCI)

India finished the second day of the ongoing Test against England in Chennai on top with R Ashwin emerging as the standout player from the Indian camp. The 34-year-old completed yet another fifer, helping the hosts bundle out England for 134 as India took a massive 195-run lead.

Ashwin finished the England innings with clincial 5/43 in 23.5 overs and in the process the carrom-ball specialist completed a series of feats, which are listed down as below: 

# Ashwin became the first bowler to dismiss 200 left-handed batsmen in the longest format of the game  

# This was Ashwin's 29th five-wicket haul in Tests 

# Out of the 29 five-wicket hauls 23 have come at home, making him the fourth-highest leading wicket-taker in the list of most five-wicket hauls by a bowler in home Tests. Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan leads the list with 45 five-wicket scalps at home, followed by Rangana Herath (26) and former India Test skipper Anil Kumble (25). 

# Ashwin's 29th Test five-wicket haul is the joint-seventh in the all-time list with Glenn McGrath 

# This is also his second five-wicket haul in consecutive matches  

# Ashwin now has 391 wickets under his name in Tests  

# Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the second highest wicket-taker in home Tests. Former India Test skipper Anil Kumble currently leads the chart with 350 home Test wickets 

# Ashwin also has the most number of Test wickets since January 2015: R Ashwin (275), Nathan Lyon (265), Stuart Broad (253), James Anderson (231), Mitchell Starc (210) 

Meanwhile, India finished Day 2 at 54/1 and have extended their lead to 249 runs. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will resume the action for India on Day 3.          

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs EnglandR Ashwin
Next
Story

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2: R Ashwin leads England rout as hosts continue to dictate proceedings at Chepauk

Must Watch

PT9M30S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Feb 14, 2021