IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant leaves tourists in tatters, India pile 336/6 in 2nd ODI

There's no stopping Rishabh Pant and his swashbuckling knock of 77 off 40 balls in the second ODI against England in Pune on Friday was another classic example of it. The 23-year-old joined KL Rahul in the middle after the dismissal of India skipper Virat Kohli when hosts were batting at 158/3 and his efforts saw his side pile a gigantic 336/6 in their first innings.

Batting at a strike rate of 192.50, which also is the highest ever by an Indian cricketer in ODIs, Pant went on to smash three boundaries and seven maximums. His innings completely changed the course of the game as he took just 28 deliveries to reach his half-century and added another 27 runs in the twelve balls.

During the course of his innings, the 23-year-old added a crucial 113-run stand in 77 balls for the fourth wicket. After Rahul's dismissal, who notched up his fifth ODI ton in the encounter, Pant continued to fetch quick runs and found a similar tempo by Hardik Pandya batting at the other end.

The pair added 37 runs in twelve balls for the fifth wicket, which also included two one-handed sixes by the 23-year old.

Meanwhile, Rahul, who was going through a lean patch in the T20Is series, smashed his fifth century in the 50-over format. He initially played a perfect second-fiddle to Kohli adding a vital 121 runs for the third wicket. Rahul was dismissed by Tom Curran on 108 off 114 balls, which included seven fours and two sixes.