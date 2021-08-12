हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suryakumar Yadav

IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw bring alive Aamir-Salman from 'Andaz Apna Apna', leaves netizens in splits - WATCH

Probably one of the best find of the Indian Premier League Suryakumar Yadav is a delight both on and off the pitch. 

IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw bring alive Aamir-Salman from &#039;Andaz Apna Apna&#039;, leaves netizens in splits - WATCH
Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw bring alive Aamir-Salman from 'Andaz Apna Apna'

Probably one of the best find of the Indian Premier League Suryakumar Yadav is a delight both on and off the pitch. After starting his international career with a six, Suryakumar is hitting sixes on social media and his latest reel on Instagram is a proof of it. 

The right-handed batsman along with India teammate and youngster Prithvi Shaw can be seen in the video, in which the duo try to perform a scene from the classic Bollywood movie 'Andaz Apna Apna'. 

Suryakumar shared the video, with a dialogue from the movie, which read: "Sir aap purush hi nahi, maha purush hain." Here is the video: 

Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan also left their reactions on the post.

The duo are currently serving their 10-day quarantine period in the UK and are unavialable for the second Test, which started from Thursday at Lord's. 

Meanwhile, rain, which stopped India from a good shot at win in the series opener in Nottingham have once again started to hinder the proceedings in the ongoing clash at Lord's. After a delayed start, England won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first. 

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul led the proceedings for India and added 46/0 in the opening session, before rain stopped the play. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Suryakumar YadavPrithvi Shaw
Next
Story

When Thalapathy met Thala: MS Dhoni catches up with Vijay in Chennai - watch viral video and photos

Must Watch

PT29M29S

Congress' ruckus in Rajya Sabha was pre-planned: Parliamentary Affairs Minister in PC