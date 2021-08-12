IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw bring alive Aamir-Salman from 'Andaz Apna Apna', leaves netizens in splits - WATCH

Probably one of the best find of the Indian Premier League Suryakumar Yadav is a delight both on and off the pitch. After starting his international career with a six, Suryakumar is hitting sixes on social media and his latest reel on Instagram is a proof of it.

The right-handed batsman along with India teammate and youngster Prithvi Shaw can be seen in the video, in which the duo try to perform a scene from the classic Bollywood movie 'Andaz Apna Apna'.

Suryakumar shared the video, with a dialogue from the movie, which read: "Sir aap purush hi nahi, maha purush hain." Here is the video:

Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan also left their reactions on the post.

The duo are currently serving their 10-day quarantine period in the UK and are unavialable for the second Test, which started from Thursday at Lord's.

Meanwhile, rain, which stopped India from a good shot at win in the series opener in Nottingham have once again started to hinder the proceedings in the ongoing clash at Lord's. After a delayed start, England won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul led the proceedings for India and added 46/0 in the opening session, before rain stopped the play.