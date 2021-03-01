IND vs ENG: Team India sweat it out at nets on hot summer day in Ahmedabad

After gunning down Joe Root and co. in the third encounter in Ahmedabad, Team India is going full throttle at the nets for the fourth and final Test at the same venue. India skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane were seen toiling in the nets on a hot summer afternoon.

The three senior players drove, pulled and flicked against the fast bowlers and spinners at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Head coach Ravi Shastri also was seen interacting with Rohit and Kohli before the two star batsmen sat together for a discussion.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who scalped 11 wickets in the pink-ball Test, which India won by 10 wickets, was also seen rolling his arms.

After enduring a heavy 227-run defeat in the opening clash of the four-match series in Chennai, Team India bounced back in the competition in remarkable manner and secured a gigantic 317-run victory in the following encounter at the same venue.

In the previous match, which assisted the spinners right from Day 1, the spin duo of R Ashwin and Axar combined to bundle out England for 112 and 81 in both the innings as the hosts wrapped up the proceedings inside two days.

The Indian team had a full-fledged practice session on Sunday as well. Leading 2-1 in the series, India will be without top pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the final Test as he has been released from the squad.

- with PTI inputs