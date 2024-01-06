trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2706900
Virender Sehwag Takes A Witty Swipe At England As Three Lions Set To Bring Cook On India Tour

The move to bring a dedicated chef, as reported by The Telegraph, is not about mistrusting Indian hotels but stems from players' preferences and aversion to spicy food.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, known for his razor-sharp wit, has taken a humorous jibe at the England cricket team's decision to bring their own chef for the upcoming IND vs ENG Test series. Sehwag's cheeky remark comes in response to reports that the English squad is enlisting the services of their country's football club, Manchester United's chef Omar Meziane, for the tour to India. Sehwag didn't miss the chance to mockingly comment on the situation, suggesting that the sudden need for a specialized chef arose only after the departure of former England skipper Alastair Cook. With a touch of sarcasm, Sehwag tweeted, "Yeh zaroorat Cook ke jaane ke baad padhi. IPL mein nahi padegi," implying that such precautions weren't deemed necessary during Cook's tenure but have become essential now.

Aakash Chopra Joins In

Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra also chimed in with a sardonic remark, hinting at the irony of English players potentially bringing their chefs for the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

The Precautionary Measure

The move to bring a dedicated chef, as reported by The Telegraph, is not about mistrusting Indian hotels but stems from players' preferences and aversion to spicy food. The management aims to ensure players maintain a nutritious diet throughout the seven-week-long tour, avoiding reliance on energy bars and pizzas.

The Tour Details

The 5-match Test series between India and England is set to kick off on January 25 in Hyderabad, followed by matches in Vishakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and the final test in Dharamsala. England's last Test series victory in India dates back to 2012, and they will be looking to turn the tide in 2024.

