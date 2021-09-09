हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Ind vs Eng: Virat Kohli picks up a littered bottle while Joe Root ignores it

While returning towards the changing room at the Oval, Virat Kohli spotted a plastic bottle littered on ground. 

Ind vs Eng: Virat Kohli picks up a littered bottle while Joe Root ignores it

Team India and its captain Virat Kohli are winning hearts on and off the ground. They have been presenting their best self beyond the 22 yard pitch.

Kohli, in particular, has been super aggressive on the field, but he turned out to be a good Samaritan after the 4th Test match at the Oval, London. While returning to the dressing room, he saw a plastic bottle littered ahead of the stairs to the changing room. Without making any fuss about it, he simply picked it up and moved ahead. However, the English captain Joe Root ignored it big time. He also used the same stairs but didn’t pay attention to the bottle.

India defeated England in the fourth Test match quite comprehensively by 157 runs. Indian now lead the series 2-1 with one more match to happen.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Virat KohliInd vs EngJoe RootIndiaEngland
Next
Story

India vs Eng 5th Test: India fret over Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara’s fitness in Manchester

Must Watch

PT10M18S

DNA: Raja Mahendra Pratap, who established an exiled provisional govt in Kabul