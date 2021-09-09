Ind vs Eng: Virat Kohli picks up a littered bottle while Joe Root ignores it

Team India and its captain Virat Kohli are winning hearts on and off the ground. They have been presenting their best self beyond the 22 yard pitch.

Kohli, in particular, has been super aggressive on the field, but he turned out to be a good Samaritan after the 4th Test match at the Oval, London. While returning to the dressing room, he saw a plastic bottle littered ahead of the stairs to the changing room. Without making any fuss about it, he simply picked it up and moved ahead. However, the English captain Joe Root ignored it big time. He also used the same stairs but didn’t pay attention to the bottle.

India defeated England in the fourth Test match quite comprehensively by 157 runs. Indian now lead the series 2-1 with one more match to happen.