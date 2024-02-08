IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli To Miss 3rd Test Vs England But Likely To Make Comeback For 4th, 5th Matches; KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja Could Return In Rajkot

In what is a huge blow to the Indian team, Virat Kohli is likely to miss the third Test in Rajkot against England as well after he missed the first two matches 'due to personal reasons'. As per a BCCI official, Kohli has not yet informed the selectors about his return to the national team which means he misses out on the selection for at least the Rajkot match.

“Virat will decide when he wants to make a comeback to the Indian side. He hasn’t informed us till now but whenever he decides to play, he will be included in the team,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying in the Indian Express.

The good news from India's point of view is that batter KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are likely to return to the squad after getting fit. Rahul And Jadeja missed the Visakhapatnam Test due to quad strain and hamstring injury respectively.

Indian team players have been asked to report for the third Test at Rajkot on February 11. The match starts on February 13.

The reason for Kohli missing the Test could be anything but as per AB de Villiers' recent comments, he and wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child. Talking to his fans over social media, De Villiers had informed, "Yes, his second child is on the way. It’s family time and things are important to him… I think most people’s priority is family. You can’t judge Virat for that. He has made absolutely the right decision."

BCCI, when announcing about Kohli's absence from the 2 Test vs England last month, had written: "While representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention. The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter."

If Kohli is not returning then expect Rajat Patidar to continue being the par of the Test squad. The Ajit Agarkar-led selectio panel is yet to announce the squad for the remaining three Tests. It will be interesting to see whether the team is picked for just the Rajkot match or all the remaining games. It is expected that BCCI will announce the squad on Thursday as there are less than 5 days remaining now for the third Test.