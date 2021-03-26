हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

IND vs ENG: Wife Sanjana Ganesan returns to work, Jasprit Bumrah expected to join Mumbai Indians camp soon

Sanjana Ganesan recently got hitched to India's premier seamer Jasprit Bumrah in Goa, which was attended by close friends and family.  

IND vs ENG: Wife Sanjana Ganesan returns to work, Jasprit Bumrah expected to join Mumbai Indians camp soon
Wife Sanjana Ganesan returns to work, Jasprit Bumrah expected to join Mumbai Indians camp soon (Twitter)

Newly wedded Sanjana Ganesan returned to work during the second ODI between India and England in Pune. The cricket presenter recently got hitched to India's premier seamer Jasprit Bumrah in Goa. 

Sanjana was seen discussing the course of events during the mid-innings show on Star Sports on Friday after India piled a gigantic 336/6 in 50 overs. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony, which was attended by close friends and family, the pictures of it were shared by both on their respective social media handles. 

Meanwhile, Bumrah, who was released from the bio-bubble after the conclusion pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad, is expected to join the Mumbai Indians camp in Chennai for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).  

Sanjana, who was a part of the Women's T20 World Cup held in Australia last year, is among the popular sports presenters in the India. She was also part of the 2019 World Cup in England, where she moderated shows like 'Match Point' and 'Cheeky Singles' and was a member of the Star Sports broadcast team during the previous edition of IPL held in UAE.   

India vs EnglandSanjana GanesanJasprit Bumrah
