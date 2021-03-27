Ind vs Eng: ‘Will leave the bar to watch Rishabh Pant bat,’ says Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Friday heaped praises on Rishabh Pant and said for him the India wicketkeeper-batsman is the one player for whom he would leave the bar.

Riding on the platform set by centurion KL Rahul and Pant, India scored 63 runs in the last five overs to finish on 336/6 in the allotted 50 overs against England in the second ODI here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

Vaughan was in awe of Pant's 40-ball 77 which included seven sixes and three fours.

"If you had to choose one player to leave the bar for right now mine would be @RishabhPant17 ... he is absolutely fantastic to watch ... #INDvsENG," Vaughan tweeted.

If you had to choose one player to leave the bar for right now mine would be @RishabhPant17 ... he is absolutely fantastic to watch ... #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 26, 2021

While Rahul hit a classy 108 off 114 balls, it was all about brutal power for Pant. India was placed comfortably at 210/3 after the completion of 40 overs. But the duo ensured that the hosts hit overdrive mode and picked 126 runs in the last 10 as the England bowlers had no clue on the length to bowl.

If Rahul and Pant set up the finish, Hardik Pandya hit a 16-ball 35 to keep up the tempo after their dismissal.

However, all their effort went in vain as a commanding display by England opener Jonny Bairstow (124) and Ben Stokes (99) helped the tourists secure a resounding six-wicket win against India in the second ODI in Pune on Friday.

The duo combined to wreak havoc on the Indian bowlers and added 175 runs in just 113 deliveries for the second wicket as the tourists made mockery of a stiff 337-run chase and wrapped the proceedings inside 44 overs.

With this win, the three-match series is now squared at 1-1, thus setting up an exciting series decider, which is all set to take place on Sunday at the same venue.