NewsCricket
INDIA VS HONG KONG

WATCH: Virat Kohli bows down to Suryakumar Yadav, video goes viral

The video of Kohli bowing down to Suryakumar Yadav is going viral on the internet since India's first innings finished at the Dubai International Stadium

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 11:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WATCH: Virat Kohli bows down to Suryakumar Yadav, video goes viral

Star India batter Virat Kohli may have scored his 31st T20I fifty but it didn't keep him from appreciating his teammate Suryakumar Yadav who scored 68 off just 26 balls against Hong Kong on Wednesday (August 31). Surya's formidable knock got India to a total of 192 as he was looking in a league of his own since he came out to bat after KL Rahul's wicket. Kohli on the other end also played well scoring 59 off 44 balls but Surya's fiery knock sealed the deal for India, who were asked to bat first.

The video of Kohli bowing down to Suryakumar Yadav is going viral on the internet since India's first innings finished at the Dubai International Stadium. Fans were left in awe after the fifties from both batters and Kohli appreciating the man in form, Suryakumar Yadav.

Checkout the video and fans reactions below...

Live Tv

India vs Hong KongIND vs HKAsia Cup 2022Virat KohliSuryakumar YadavKohli bows down to suryavideo

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why world remembers Princess Diana?
DNA Video
DNA: Junk food can reduce our lives
DNA Video
DNA: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal government
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan mulls for India amid flood crisis
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media