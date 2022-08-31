WATCH: Virat Kohli bows down to Suryakumar Yadav, video goes viral

Star India batter Virat Kohli may have scored his 31st T20I fifty but it didn't keep him from appreciating his teammate Suryakumar Yadav who scored 68 off just 26 balls against Hong Kong on Wednesday (August 31). Surya's formidable knock got India to a total of 192 as he was looking in a league of his own since he came out to bat after KL Rahul's wicket. Kohli on the other end also played well scoring 59 off 44 balls but Surya's fiery knock sealed the deal for India, who were asked to bat first.

The video of Kohli bowing down to Suryakumar Yadav is going viral on the internet since India's first innings finished at the Dubai International Stadium. Fans were left in awe after the fifties from both batters and Kohli appreciating the man in form, Suryakumar Yadav.

Checkout the video and fans reactions below...

