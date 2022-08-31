Ahead of their Group A match against India at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan said on Tuesday (August 30) that the opportunity to play against India and Pakistan is huge and his side wants to play good cricket. India and Hong Kong will lock horns in Group A at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday (August 31).

“Winning and losing is a part of the game. We want to play good cricket and it is important. It is a massive opportunity to play against India and Pakistan. We have a young squad and it is a great opportunity for us. We look forward to learning and moving forward I am sure we will play more Test nations,” said Nizakat in a press conference.

The skipper said that any team can beat their opponent on a given day in T20I cricket and team showed fine form in Oman during Asia Cup qualifiers, which it won. Recalling their last close meeting with India during Asia Cup 2018 which it lost by 26 runs, Nizakat said that the side will make sure that they repeat the mistakes made last time playing against the Asian giant.

He also said that his side is prepared to take on top-class pacers even though it does not face them often in associate cricket. “Gap (between bigger and small teams) is opportunities. This is our chance to show them we can compete,” he added.

Head coach Trent Johnson also remarked that Hong Kong does not get a lot of opportunities to play against India and Pakistan and any opportunity to play against such teams is huge.

Match Details

India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Group A match

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date & Time: August 31 at 730 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Group A Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Babar Hayat

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, KD Shah, Yasim Murtaza

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Shukla

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-captain: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Group A match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma(C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, SA Yadav, HH Pandya, RA Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, B Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Hong Kong: Babar Hayat, KD Shah, Aizaz Khan, Nizakat Khan(C), Yasim Murtaza, Haroon Arshed, Ehsan Khan, Zeeshan Ali, SS McKechnie, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla