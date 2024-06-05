IND vs IRE 4th T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch India vs Ireland, 8th Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India's upcoming T20 World Cup clash is highly anticipated, with their success on challenging pitches potentially giving them an edge. Jasprit Bumrah’s disciplined bowling will be key, focusing on accuracy and containment. Rishabh Pant’s return after his accident adds an emotional element, boosting team morale. Kuldeep Yadav's strategic spin, with improved airspeed and stump-focused deliveries, will be crucial in unsettling batsmen.

Ireland’s Josh Little aims to challenge India's top-order with his left-arm pace, targeting full deliveries to secure lbws and bowled dismissals. Harry Tector’s emerging talent in the middle order, with his power and composure, makes him a potential game-changer. India’s top three – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav – bring experience and firepower to the batting lineup, while Ireland's middle order, including Tector and Curtis Campher, must show resilience to build and defend competitive totals. Seam-friendly conditions could favor Ireland’s bowling attack, allowing them to utilize swing and seam movement effectively. Fan excitement in the USA, with strong support for both teams, will enhance the vibrant atmosphere of the match. These elements set the stage for a thrilling and strategic showdown in the T20 World Cup.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the India vs Ireland 8th match in T20 World Cup 2024 -

When is the India vs Ireland 8th match in T20 World Cup 2024 ?- Date

The India vs Ireland 8th match in T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on Sunday, June 5.

When will the India vs Ireland 8th match in T20 World Cup 2024?

The India vs Ireland 8th match in T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where is the India vs Ireland 8th match in T20 World Cup 2024?

The India vs Ireland 8th match in T20 World Cup 2024 will be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the India vs Ireland 8th match in T20 World Cup 2024?

The India vs Ireland 8th match in T20 World Cup 2024 will be broadcast on Star Sports.

How to watch the live-streaming of the India vs Ireland 8th match in T20 World Cup 2024?

The India vs Ireland 8th match in T20 World Cup 2024 can be live-streamed on Hotstar.



IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024: Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume