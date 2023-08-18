IND Vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Ireland 1st T20I in Dublin, 730PM IST, August 18

All eyes will be on new India T20I captain Jasprit Bumrah when he steps onto the field after a gap of 11 months as Team India get ready to take on Ireland in the first T20I of three-match series at the Village Stadium in Malahide, Dublin on Friday. Mumbai Indians pacer Bumrah's fitness will be critical for India's chances in the two major upcoming tournaments - Asia Cup 2023 and Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be hosted by India.

India have never lost a T20I match in the five past meetings between the two sides and they will be keen on keeping up that unbeaten record with IPL 2023 performers getting much-awaited opportunities in this series. The likes of Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube and even Tilak Varma will be looking to carrying on their T20 form in the upcoming series.

In the bowling department, Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna are making comeback from injuries while Ravi Bishnoi will look to improve on his lacklustre performance in the limited opportunities against the Windies. All-rounder Washington Sundar will also be testing his fitness on his return to the international setup.



India vs Ireland 1st T20I Details

Venue: Village Stadium in Malahide, Dublin

Date & Time: August 18, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sports18 Network on TV and Jio Cinema and Fancode website and app.

INDIA vs IRELAND 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker, Sanju Samson

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Paul Stirling

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Vice-captain: Tilak Varma

INDIA vs IRELAND 1st T20 Predicted 11

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson/Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar/Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Prasidh Krishna.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry Mccarthy, Josh Little, Ben White