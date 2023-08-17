Ahead of the first T20I of the three-match series against India at home, Ireland wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker said the Irish squad has become more experienced in playing big games and they want to make an impression, stay relaxed and play with confidence. India will kickstart their three-match T20I tour to Ireland with the first match on Friday in Dublin.

The new look Indian side will be led by pacer Jasprit Bumrah, making his return from injury. On the other hand, the Irish side will be led by Paul Stirling after Andrew Balbirnie stepped down from white-ball captaincy after failing to qualify for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. (WATCH: Rinku Singh Opens Up On India Call-Up And First-Time Experience In Business Class Flight To Jitesh Sharma)

"The team are quite experienced with these bigger games. We have played in World Cups; we have played against India before. We know what it is like when these big-pressure games come around. They are the showpiece of the summer for fans in Ireland. We just want to make an impression, stay nice and relaxed and play with confidence. That’s our main motto going forward," said Tucker as quoted by the Cricket Ireland website.

Lorcan Tucker was speaking after the Lightning’s demolition of North West Warriors in the Inter-Provincial Cup game at The Hills Cricket Club on Monday, during which he struck 133 from 93 balls:"Yeah, today was a good day – it was good to be out there for a long period of time and figure out some quirks that haven’t been quite right throughout the summer. It’s brilliant to get that kind of energy, and that excitement, going into that big series."

What a way to bring up your half-century - Lorcan Tucker pic.twitter.com/wxaCc3Lvc7 — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) August 14, 2023

"We have had a lot of cricket this year. We’ve been very well-prepped, especially in T20 cricket. We have come off a decent run there in Scotland where we managed to qualify for next year’s T20 World Cup, so I think everyone is feeling excited. We had two great games against India last summer and I think everyone’s really looking forward to the big build-up, and the exciting crowd. They are going to come with that energy and it, going to be great," he added.

On playing at Malahide Cricket Club Ground aka The Village in Dublin, he said, "Malahide generates a special feeling – especially when a big team comes to town. We know India may have a good deal of support, but to have such a big crowd - it is brilliant for cricket in Ireland. The first and second Men’s T20 Internationals between Ireland and India are now sold out, with the third match selling quickly.

The Ireland squad: Paul Stirling (capt), Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Ben White, Craig Young.

Team India squad: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.