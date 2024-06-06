Advertisement
Watch: Axar Patel's Jaw-Dropping Catch vs Ireland Goes Viral

This stunning catch also marked a significant milestone for Axar Patel, as it became his 50th wicket in T20 Internationals.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 08:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Watch: Axar Patel's Jaw-Dropping Catch vs Ireland Goes Viral

In a thrilling encounter at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Axar Patel's breathtaking catch off his own bowling became the defining moment of India's dominant display against Ireland in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match. Let's delve into the excitement of the game, highlight standout performances, and provide insightful analysis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Axar Patel’s Spectacular Catch Dismisses Barry McCarthy

As the game progressed, India's grip tightened on Ireland, with Axar Patel's exceptional athleticism leaving the opposition stunned. Introduced into the attack by captain Rohit Sharma in the 12th over, Axar's impact was immediate. With just two deliveries, he made his mark, luring Barry McCarthy into a flick shot towards the leg side. However, McCarthy's attempt resulted in a top edge, sending the ball soaring towards the non-striker's end. With remarkable agility, Axar Patel lunged forward, executing a full dive to clutch the catch with both hands, dismissing McCarthy without conceding any runs.

Milestone Achievement for Axar Patel

This stunning catch also marked a significant milestone for Axar Patel, as it became his 50th wicket in T20 Internationals. Joining an elite group of Indian bowlers, including Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Jasprit Bumrah, Axar's achievement underlined his prowess in the shortest format of the game.

Dominant Bowling Performance by India Against Ireland

Prior to Axar Patel's heroics, India's bowlers had set the tone for the match with a stellar performance. Opting to field first after winning the toss, Rohit Sharma's decision proved prudent as left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh struck early, dismissing both Irish openers within the powerplay overs. Hardik Pandya then joined the onslaught, claiming crucial wickets alongside Jasprit Bumrah, as Ireland found themselves struggling at 36/4. Despite a brief resistance from Gareth Delany, who contributed a quickfire 26 off 14 balls, Ireland succumbed to the relentless pressure imposed by the Indian bowlers. Eventually, they were bundled out for a meager 96 runs in just 16 overs.

