IND vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Sydney, 1230 PM IST, October 27

Team India will be looking to carry forward the momentum gathered after a four-wicket win over Pakistan in a memorable match that marked the beginning of their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2022 being played in Australia. Team India’s second encounter is with the Netherlands at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday (October 27). India are in the second position in Group 2 with two points with their win over Pakistan.

The Netherlands have played one match and are yet to earn a point. For the Indian top order, it will be an opportunity to let their arms loose as the next encounter is with South Africa. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will be looking forward to scoring big ahead of the South African challenge on October 30. Virat Kohli, who was the star of the match against Pakistan at Melbourne, will look to continue with his good form.

The match may again test middle-order batters Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya. The pace battery of Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami delivered solid spells against Pakistan and bamboozled them in the powerplay.

Match Details

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 23

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Date & Time: October 27 at 1230 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 23 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batters: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Max O’Dowd

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Paul van Meekeren

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-captain: KL Rahul

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 23 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel/Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

Netherlands: Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (c), Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Tim Pringle