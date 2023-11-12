IND Vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 45 in Bengaluru, 2PM IST, November 12

Team India take on the Netherland in what is going to be the last match of Cricket World Cup 2023. The Netherlands have done well in the tournament, winning two matches out of 8. Not much was expected of this spirited Dutch side but they went on to beat South Africa and Bangladesh in the league stage. They will be looking to sign off in style with a win over the hosts.

The Scott Edwards-led side will be playing for a win against India and not merely to show up. Not just to prove they can beat the best in the world but also to ensure they are playing Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. The top 8 teams in the league stage go to CT 2025. Netherlands are currently placed right at the bottom of the table with 4 points and the worst NRR. A win will take them to 6 points and to the number 8 spot and they will qualify for the Champions Trophy. If they beat India, it will mean Sri Lanka and Bangladesh become the two sides who are not going to Pakistan for the ICC tournament in 2025.

Coming to Team India, they start as absolute favourites in the match. They have been on a roll since October 8 when they registered their first win of the tournamet over Australia. India have beaten all top sides to reach the semis where they meet New Zealand on November 15. There is no injury concern in both the camps. Rohit Sharma is likely to play the full team as all of them have got good amount of rest after the South Africa match, a week ago.

IND vs NED Dream11 prediction

Keeper: KL Rahul, Scott Edwards

Batters: Rohit Sharma (VC), Virat Kohli (C), Wasley Barresi

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Bas De Leede, Logan Van Beek

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs NED, My Dream11 prediction

Scott Edwards, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann (VC), Mohammad Siraj, Paul Van Meekeren, Kuldeep Yadav, Aryan Dutt

India Vs Netherlands: Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur

Netherlands Squad: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes

IND vs NED: Probable Playing 11s

NED Probable XI: Wesley Barresi, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merve, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj