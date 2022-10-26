NewsCricket
Hardik Pandya enjoys a day out with wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya at Opera House in Sydney - WATCH

IND vs NED: Hardik Pandya took a day off cricket and visited the Opera House in Sydney with wife Natasa Stankovic

Oct 26, 2022

Hardik Pandya enjoys a day out with wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya at Opera House in Sydney - WATCH

One of Team India's hero vs Pakistan, Hardik Pandya, was spotted roaming in Sydney a day before the India vs Netherlands match in Group 2 stage of the Super 12 contest of the T20 World Cup 2022. The all-rounder scored important 40 runs and picked up 3 wickets to help India beat Pakistan and start off their tournament on a positive note. India have now travelled to Sydney to play their second match of the tournament which will be against Netherlands. Some of the Team India members did the optional net session while Hardik chose to spend some time with the family. 

Hardik's wife Natasa Stankovic and their son Agastya have also travelled with him to Australia to be with him during the T20 World Cup 2022. Earlier, Hardik was seen taking his family to tourist places in Melbourne. On Tuesday, Hardik and Natasa were spotted together at Sydney's tourist attraction Opera House. 

Watch the video here: 

Some reports were floating that Hardik could be rested for the match vs Netherlands. But India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey put all such rumours to rest when he said that Hardik is fit and would be in the playing XI for the Thursday match at SCG.

This is good news for India as Hardik seem to be in struggle after the end of the match at MCG. He seemed to have got another niggle or two during the intense chase vs Pakistan. But all seems to fine now after the game. India got a good four-day off from cricket and that would keep them in good shape mentally going into the the contest vs Netherlands. Rohit Sharma and co need to ensure they play the Netherlands match with the same intensity as Pakistan and do not take them lightly. Netherlands have it in them to punch above their weight and on their day can spring a surprise.   

