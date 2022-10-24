NewsCricket
Rohit Sharma's Team India lands in Sydney ahead of Netherlands game - Check Posts

India cricket team have reached Sydney after a night full of celebrations. India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared an Instagram story.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground witnessed probably the best India vs Pakistan game so far in the history of cricket. Virat Kohli emerged as the hero of the match and India got revenge for last year's 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan. But the job is not over yet, India need to tackle Bangladesh and South Africa as well to qualify for the semifinals. Rohit Sharma's side will next take on the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Netherlands are coming into this game with a win over UAE and Namibia while they also faced defeat against Sri Lanka. India will be high on confidence after a win over arch-rivals and will look to increase their NRR in this game so that they can have a cushion to fall back on.

Meanwhile, the India cricket team have reached Sydney after a night full of celebrations. India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal share an Instagram story with his wife Dhanashree Verma while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh also posted a photo of himself on photo-sharing app.

Following India's sensational four-wicket win over Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup, all-rounder Hardik Pandya praised Virat Kohli for hitting consecutive sixes off of Haris Rauf in the innings' 19th over. An explosive half-century by star batter Virat Kohli and a century stand with Hardik Pandya helped India defeat Pakistan by four wickets in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

"Yeah, the best part of today was that we struggled, but we did it together. This would not have been this special if we would have just walked, just cruised through hitting exceptional shots. It feels more special because we struggled. We were talking to each other on how difficult it was. Credit to Pakistan as well, they bowled really well. They were fantastic," Hardik told Kohli in a video posted on the website of BCCI. There was 31 needed from the last two overs and Kohli smashed Rauf for two massive sixes on the final two deliveries of the penultimate over to make the equation 16 from the final six balls.

