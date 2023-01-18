IND vs NZ 1st ODI: 'Grow up yaar...', Pakistani cricketer slams journalist for TROLLING Virat Kohli, read here

Star Indian cricketr Virat Kohli is in the form of his life. He has been playing excellent cricket since Asia Cup last year. It all started with his century against Afghanistan in India's last match of the tournament. Then he finished as the leading run scorer in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Who can forget that knock vs Pakistan in the World Cup last year and that six off a classy bowler like Haris Rauf. Kohli has continued with his good form, smashing a hundred in Bangladesh and then two ODI tons vs Sri Lanka at home. The Indian batter would be looking to score more runs to help India's cause in the upcoming New Zealand ODIs after which he will go on a break before he arrives for Australia Test series at home.

Kohli has been consistently scoring runs. But one Pakistani journalist tried to take an unncessary dig at him, by saying that Kohli makes runs only when the pressure is low. He was slammed by many experts and fans alike on social media. But the best comment came from a Pakistani cricketer. He is Sohaib Maqsood. The journalist had written on Twitter: "Virat Kohli is at his best when there's no pressure, series not on the line and conditions great for batting. There's no harm in gaining confidence and form in such matches, India need him to perform well in Test cricket with Australia coming over too tho."

This Pakistani cricketer replied under this tweet of his and wrote: "Are you sure he is only best when there is no pressure grow up yar. two wrongs dont make one right."

Check the conversation of the Pakistani journalist wirth Maqsood over Kohli below:

Are you sure he is only best when there is no pressure grow up yar ______two wrongs dont make one right ______ — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) January 15, 2023

India will play 3 ODI and T20Is each vs New Zealand. The first ODI is on January 18 and will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.