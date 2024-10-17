IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 Weather Report From Bengaluru: Will Match Start Today?

The cricketing world has been eagerly waiting for the first Test match between India and New Zealand at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, as Day 1 came to a damp end, fans were left disappointed by relentless rain that washed away any hopes of witnessing live action. With the weather forecast for Day 2 suggesting more of the same, the atmosphere remains thick with anticipation and uncertainty.

WASHOUT



Thunderstorm expected on all 5 days of test match in Chinnaswamy Stadium. Weather forecast tells that the rain will stop today from 8 am- 11am and ground can be get ready rapidly bcz of SubAir system#INDvNZ#Bangalore#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/qunJ6RwjWc pic.twitter.com/UMASFDDCHX October 17, 2024

Rain Disrupts Day 1 Action

Scheduled to commence at 9 AM, the first day of the Test match was marred by inclement weather. Despite both teams being prepared and the fans buzzing with excitement, Mother Nature had other plans. The day began with steady rain, and the diligent grounds staff worked tirelessly to assess the conditions, hoping for a break. Unfortunately, their efforts were in vain as the rain continued to fall throughout the morning and early afternoon. By the time officials called off play, the cricketing venue was left silent, with the buzz of the crowd muted by the sound of raindrops.

The Consequences of a Rainy Start

With no play on Day 1, concerns have arisen about the impact on the series. India currently leads the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, while the 2021-23 WTC champions, New Zealand, find themselves struggling in sixth place. A washout could significantly affect both teams' aspirations, as each match carries vital points in the race to qualify for the WTC finals.

Weather Forecast for Day 2: More Rain Expected

Looking ahead to Day 2, weather predictions are anything but optimistic. AccuWeather has reported a temperature of around 23°C, with a "real feel" of 24°C. The forecast indicates a 41% chance of rain, with thunderstorms potentially rolling in later in the day. Bengaluru's Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert, warning of heavy rainfall that could disrupt play even further.

Key Factors Affecting Play

Winds are expected to blow from the southwest at 19 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 32 km/h. Such conditions could further hamper visibility and playing conditions. The thick cloud cover, expected to blanket the stadium, reduces the likelihood of sunlight breaking through to dry the outfield, making the chances of play on Day 2 quite slim.

Hope Amidst the Forecast

Despite the grim weather report, both teams are prepared to remain on standby, hoping for any possible play. Should the skies clear momentarily, players will need to be ready to seize the opportunity. Fans are particularly keen to see if Shubman Gill can make the playing XI, as his participation was in doubt due to neck and shoulder pain.

The Impact on Team Morale

The mental aspect of the game is as important as the physical. A second consecutive day of play being washed out could leave both teams frustrated and impact their morale heading into the rest of the series. For India, who currently stand on top of the WTC table, maintaining momentum is crucial. Conversely, New Zealand will be eager to capitalize on any chance to improve their position in the standings.