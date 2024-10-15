IND vs NZ 1st Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Bengaluru? Check Weather Forecast For All 5 Days

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Team India is bracing for a tough battle against New Zealand in the first Test of their three-match series, scheduled to start on Wednesday, October 16, at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, heavy rain and bleak weather forecasts have cast a shadow over the much-anticipated match, with a high possibility of rain disrupting the entire five-day contest.

India, coming off a 2-0 clean sweep against Bangladesh, are eager to extend their winning form and secure valuable points in the ICC World Test Championship. They currently sit atop the table and are aiming to solidify their place in the final. New Zealand, reeling from a demoralizing loss against Sri Lanka, are looking for redemption. Unfortunately, the weather might have the final say, as rain threatens to wash out large portions, if not all, of the Test.

Check IND vs NZ First Test Weather Forecast: Rain On All Five Days

According to Accuweather, the chances of rain are substantial on all five days of the match, with October 19 being the only day where the chance of rain dips below 30%. Here is the detailed weather forecast for Bengaluru from October 16 to 20:

October 16: 41% chance of rain

October 17: 40% chance of rain

October 18: 67% chance of rain

October 19: 25% chance of rain

October 20: 40% chance of rain

Team India’s practice session on Tuesday was canceled due to heavy rainfall, further compounding the worries for both teams and fans. Although the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is equipped with a highly efficient drainage system, the persistent rainfall could still hamper any efforts to get a result from the match.

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's Thoughts on Team Composition

Speaking ahead of the match, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed the media, revealing some of his thoughts regarding team selection and strategy.

“It (team combination) depends on conditions, wicket, and opposition. The best part about this dressing room is that we’ve got so many high-quality players, and we can select any of them. We know they can do the job for us, and that is what is called depth,” Gambhir said, emphasizing the flexibility and strength of the squad.

Gambhir further added, “We’ll have a look at the wicket tomorrow. We’ll have a chat and see what is the best combination to do the job at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.”

WTC Points At Stake

India is eager to accumulate more points to strengthen their chances of reaching the ICC World Test Championship final. But the weather forecast seems to be a bigger challenge than New Zealand’s bowling or batting attack. With dense cloud cover and intermittent showers expected throughout the match, the teams may struggle to find opportunities to make a decisive impact on the game.

A full five-day match looks unlikely, and with rain expected to affect significant portions of the contest, the possibility of an abandonment looms large. Both sides will be hoping for a window of opportunity where play is possible and a result can be achieved.