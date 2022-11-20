'Suryakumar Yadav can bat on any planet': SKY smashes mant records on way to 2nd T20I ton, Gautam Gambhir and Wasim Jaffer react

World No 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav slammed a fiery ton in the 2nd T20I vs New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Sunday (November 20) with plenty of Indian fans in the stadium to watch the masterful knock. Surya came in to bat in the 6th over and took charge from the word go. His century came off 49 balls that included 11 fours and 7 sixes. In the end he finished with 111 off 51 balls that came at the strike rate of 217. 65. The fiery knock took India's total to 1191/6 at the end of 20 overs. They could have got more than 200 had Tim Southee not taken a hattrick in the 20th over.

Check out some records Surya surpassed in the process:

STAT: 50+ runs by an Indian batter in last 5 overs of a T20I

Suryakumar has done this thrice now while Hardik has done it twice and Kohli once.

Highest individual T20I scores for India

122*(61) Virat Kohli vs Afg Dubai 2022

118(43) Rohit Sharma vs SL Indore 2017

117(55) Suryakumar Yadav vs Eng Nottingham 2022

111*(51) Suryakumar Yadav vs NZ Mt Maunganui 2022

111*(61) Rohit Sharma vs WI Lucknow 2018

Surya's ton sent social media into a tizzy as everyone was just amazed by the sheer quality of the knock, from Wasim Jaffer to Gautam Gambhir to Irfan Pathan, reactions came from all quarters.

Take a look at reactions after Suyrakumar Yadav's 100:

Wow .. @surya_14kumar !!! Not many better in the World at the moment _ #NZvsIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 20, 2022

Surya __ can bat on any planet_ _ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 20, 2022

Southee came in the last over to bowl the last ball and he picked up a hattrick, dismissing Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sunday off successive deliveries. Had he not taken that hatttrick, the Indian total might have crossed the 200-run mark. Surya did not get the strike for most ball of the over and hence India had to finish with 191/6.