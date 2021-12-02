IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli on verge of BREAKING another batting record in Mumbai Test

India's Test captain Virat Kohli returns to the side after resting for the first Test and the T20I series against New Zealand.

The rest, however, was another name to the time spent in nets to get back in red-ball rhythm, said Kohli, in the pre-match press conference on Thursday (December 1).

He said, "It was just to stay in the rhythm of playing red-ball cricket," he said. "The idea was to get repetition and volume, which is important in Test cricket. It is just about getting into the mould of switching in-between formats, something that I have always tried to do.

"Whenever I get the opportunity to get some time to work on setting up for different formats. It is more so mentally than doing anything technique-wise. The more cricket you play, you understand your game more. It is just about getting into that headspace that you want to play in a certain way in a certain format. It was purely based on that."

Kohli on brink of another record

It has been two years since Virat Kohli has hit an international century. He has played 12 Tests and 15 ODIs between his last century and now. Mumbai Test could be a good time to end the drought.

If he does that, Kohli will surpass another landmark. Not only will he get his 71st elusive century but also break a batting record held by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

As captain of the Australian cricket team, Ponting has smashed 41 centuries. Currently Kohli also has 41 tons as captain of the Indian cricket team. If he gets his 71st international ton, it will be his 42nd as captain and that will help him go past the great Ponting.