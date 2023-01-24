Ishan Kishan, who was out for 17 in the third ODI against New Zealand, appeared to give up his wicket for former skipper Virat Kohli. Kishan tapped the ball on the third delivery of the 35th over and immediately shouted for a run. Kohli sprinted out of his stance and approached the striker's end. Quickly grabbing the ball, cover fielder Henry Nicholls gave it to the wicketkeeper, who then ran out Kishan. Replays proved that Kishan gave up his wicket for Kohli. Kishan had little trouble returning to his crease. However, he let Kohli go to the other end.

On his way back to the pavilion, the wicketkeeper-batsman expressed his disappointment to Kohli while clearly irritated. Kishan took 24 balls to score 17 runs, so he didn't quite have a flawless stay in the middle. After Kishan left, Kohli was given a lot of responsibility, but he only managed to score 9 more runs before being bowled out for 36 runs off of 27 balls.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had a fantastic day in the middle and scored hundreds, but other batsmen were finding it difficult to reach high totals. The first ODI century was scored by Rohit since January 2020, who slammed 101 off 85 balls. In ODI cricket, Gill, who is having a great run, got his third century of the year. He had hit the three-figure mark once more after beginning the series with a double-century. For the first wicket, 212 runs were accumulated by Rohit and Gill. Since then, India has lost 4 wickets for 72 runs.

With a victory in the third ODI, India will sweep New Zealand in the series. India continues to score frequently, and the Men in Blue will attempt to surpass the 350-run threshold. It is up to Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to lead the side to a high total.