Kul-Cha is Back: Twitter Can't Keep Calm as Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal Play Together After 18 Months - Check

India's premier spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will play their first ODI match together in 18 months as Chahal replaces Mohammad Siraj in Team India's playing XI for the 3rd and final ODI against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Tuesday.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Tom Latham opted to bowl against India in the final match of the three-match series. The Kiwi side made one change with pacer Jacob Duffy replacing Henry Shipley, who made his debut in the first ODI of the series. India made two changes with captain Rohit Sharma looking to give the players missing out in the first two games crucial game time under their belt.

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj were rested for the game. Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal were roped in to allow them game time.

"We are gonna have a bowl, it is a good surface and it will get better under lights. We have put good performances in the past and will look to put another good performance here. It will be high-scoring and the nature of the boundaries is short. We have got one change, Jacob Duffy comes in for Henry Shipley," said Tom Latham after winning the toss.

"We would have batted first, as a team we want to get out and play well. It is a great ground to play in, every time we come here it has been a good score. What is important is to give a chance to some of the new guys who haven't had a game and see how they go. We have got two changes - Shami and Siraj are out, Umran and Chahal are in," said Rohit Sharma during the toss.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Umran Malik

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner.