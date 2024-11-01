IND VS NZ 3rd Test Live Streaming For Free: When, Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Mumbai Match Live Telecast On Mobile Apps, TV And Online?

IND vs NZ 3rd Test: India suffered a rare home series loss as New Zealand clinched a 2-0 lead with another resounding victory in Pune. This defeat marks India’s first series loss on home soil in over a decade, raising concerns about their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign. Entering the series, India was widely expected to dominate New Zealand and consolidate its position in the WTC rankings. However, the visiting side’s disciplined performance in both matches surprised India and secured a historic series win. New Zealand’s combination of tight bowling and resilient batting left the Indian team struggling to find momentum in their home conditions.

IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Avoiding Whitewash

The teams now head to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where New Zealand aims to complete a stunning whitewash over India. For Rohit Sharma and his squad, the primary goal will be to avoid another defeat. A win in the final Test could help reverse their current slide and restore confidence before a challenging tour of Australia.

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ match live on TV and online

When will the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test be played?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd Test will be played between November 1 and 5, 2024.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test be held?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd Test will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test begin?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd Test will start from 9:30 am IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd Test will be aired live on the Sports18 network in India.

How to live stream the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test?

Fans can livestream India vs New Zealand 3rd Test on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

India’s unexpected back-to-back losses have cast doubts on their journey in the WTC. With crucial points lost, the team will need to regroup and refocus to stay in the hunt for a spot in the final. A win in Mumbai is now essential not just to salvage pride but to keep their WTC hopes alive.