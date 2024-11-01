IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma Loses Toss, Makes Big Change To Team India’s Playing XI

As the morning sun illuminated Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, India and New Zealand prepared for the third Test of a captivating series. The stakes were high for Team India, who, despite dominating home conditions over recent years, found themselves 2-0 down in the series. It was a crucial game, one not just for redemption but also to keep India’s position strong at the top of the World Test Championship points table.

New Zealand Wins the Toss, Opts to Bat

Winning the toss, New Zealand captain Tom Latham chose to bat, intending to make the most of the Wankhede pitch before it wore down. His decision aligned with experts' analysis, as the pitch was expected to assist batters on the first two days. The surface had a hint of moisture, a boon for early seam movement but predicted to evolve into a spinner’s paradise by the third day.

Latham explained his choice: “It’s a good surface, and we hope to put up enough runs to build pressure later.” His strategy was clear — amass a respectable total and place India under pressure in the latter innings. With Ish Sodhi replacing an injured Mitchell Santner, New Zealand entered the game with confidence.

India’s New Game Plan and Squad Changes

Captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged India's struggle in the first two Tests and made a notable change in the playing XI. With Jasprit Bumrah unwell, Mohammed Siraj was brought in to lead India’s pace attack alongside newcomer Akash Deep. Rohit shared his thoughts before the game: “We haven’t played our best cricket this series, and this Test is an opportunity to correct those mistakes.”

The absence of Bumrah was a significant blow for India, given his knack for early breakthroughs. However, Siraj's inclusion was a welcome boost, known for his relentless energy and ability to extract bounce on Indian pitches. With spin stalwarts Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja retaining their spots despite a challenging series, India hoped their experience could turn the tide.

India’s Batting Line-up Under Scrutiny

India’s batting line-up, featuring star players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and rising talent Yashasvi Jaiswal, has been underperforming this series. Rohit and Kohli, often regarded as the pillars of India’s batting, were unable to find form in previous matches, raising concerns among fans and experts alike. Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir shared his insights on the eve of the game, emphasizing the importance of a solid defensive foundation in Test cricket. "The foundation of your batting in Test cricket has to be defense," Gambhir noted, urging a shift from aggressive to more grounded batting tactics.

This approach could potentially stabilize the Indian innings, as batters look to play longer, patient innings rather than quick runs. Given the unpredictability of the Wankhede pitch, which tends to deteriorate and offer turn, the Indian batting lineup must balance aggression with caution to tackle New Zealand’s versatile bowling attack.

Spin Battle on a Wankhede Turn-Track

Historically, the Wankhede has been a spinner's paradise, and this Test was no exception. The combination of Ashwin and Jadeja has dominated in Indian conditions for years, but surprisingly, they have been outperformed this series by New Zealand’s spin unit. Mitchell Santner’s stellar performance in Pune, where he took 13 wickets, overshadowed India’s spin twins, who managed only 12 wickets between them.

The Wankhede pitch, already showing signs of turn, is likely to intensify the spin challenge as the game progresses. Days one and two may provide better batting conditions, but as the ball grips, the match will likely turn into a battle of spin mastery. For India, it will be crucial for Ashwin and Jadeja to return to form and assert their control over New Zealand’s batters.

Key Players to Watch

For New Zealand, opener Devon Conway and all-rounder Daryl Mitchell have been the standout performers. Conway’s ability to build an innings with composure and Mitchell’s adaptability will be crucial for the Kiwis to post a formidable total. India, meanwhile, will be counting on Kohli to anchor the innings and on Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal to provide aggressive starts. On the bowling front, the absence of Bumrah could test India’s depth. Siraj’s role will be pivotal, and he will need to set an aggressive tone with Akash Deep in the opening spells. The spin duel, however, remains the most anticipated aspect of this Test, with Ashwin and Jadeja looking to reclaim their dominance.