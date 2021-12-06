हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs New Zealand 2021

IND vs NZ: Ajaz Patel REVEALS why he switched from pace to spin

Ajaz Patel on Saturday became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings here at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He had achieved the feat on Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand.

IND vs NZ: Ajaz Patel REVEALS why he switched from pace to spin
New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel (Source: Twitter)

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel revealed that he was earlier a fast bowler and he considers himself fortunate to switch over to spin bowling.

Ajaz Patel on Saturday became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings here at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He had achieved the feat on Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand.

"It's been a very special outing for me. It was always a dream to play here at Wankhede and to achieve something like this is not only special for me but for my family as well," Ajaz Patel told India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in a video posted on BCCI TV.

On being asked about switching from fast bowling to spin, Ajaz said, "I really don't have a height of a fast bowler, so I made a great choice of switching over to spin almost ten years ago. It has been a special journey since. I went through a lot of hard work as you know that it takes time to develop the craft," he added.

Meanwhile, India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

With this win, Team India is back to the number 1 spot in ICC Test rankings. The victory over New Zealand also means India sealed the two-match series 1-0, and now Kohli's side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs New Zealand 2021Ajaz PatelAshwin
Next
Story

NZ vs BAN: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to miss New Zealand tour

Must Watch

PT6M7S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Dec 06, 2021