IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 2nd Test at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 9.30 AM IST December 3

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand Test series

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand Test series – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Tomorrow’s IND vs NZ at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: The first Test between India and New Zealand might have ended in an enthralling draw but now the time is over to ponder over what might have been as the second Test is not that far away. The second Test between India and New Zealand will begin on Friday (December 3) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The game will see the return of India skipper Virat Kohli, however, his comeback has left some selection dilemma for the hosts. With Shreyas Iyer becoming the first Indian debutant to score a century and half-century in his debut Test, he cannot be dropped and with the poor form of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, the choice has been made all the more difficult on who should go out of the XI to make way for Kohli.

Rahane and Pujara failed to impress with the bat in the first Test, and the road ahead looks difficult for the once-reliable Test batters. However, the management is expected to stick with these two for atleast the Mumbai Test.

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha suffered a stiff neck in the first Test, so he might make way for Srikar Bharat who can also bat as an opener. So in all probability, Kohli will come in place of Mayank Agarwal into the lineup.

TOSS: The 2nd IND vs NZ Test toss between India and New Zealand will take place at 9.00 AM IST – December 3.

Match Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IND vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper - Tom Blundell

Batsmen – Virat Kohli (Captain), Kane Williamson (vice-captain), Shreyas Iyer, Tom Latham

All-rounders – Kyle Jamieson, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers – Axar Patel, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

INDIA: Shubman Gill/Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, W Saha/ K Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

NEW ZEALAND: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William Somerville

IND vs NZ Squads

INDIA: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav

NEW ZEALAND: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IND Dream11 Team/ NZ Dream11 Team/ INDIA Dream11 Player List/ NEW ZEALAND Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – India vs New Zealand/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.