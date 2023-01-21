IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match in Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 130PM IST, January 21

New Zealand will be under pressure as they take on Team India in the 2nd ODI on Saturday, January 21 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The Black Caps played well in the 1st ODI but still fell short by 12 runs. It was the brilliance of Michael Bracewell that had got them so close to the winning total. In the 2nd ODI, New Zealand will be aiming for a better show, especially from the batting unit. The visitors, while chasing the 350-run target, were 131 for 6 at one stage. What they needed was someone to anchor the innings. The fact that they fell short by just 12 runs must hurt them.

Black Caps are not expected to make any changes in the playing 11. They should play the same team as they were very near to a difficult win in Hyderabad a few days ago.

Warm welcome for #TeamIndia here in Raipur ahead of the 2_nd #INDvNZ ODI _ _ pic.twitter.com/wwZBNjrn0W — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2023

On the other hand, India will be aiming to seal the series. They got out of jail after dismissing Bracewell in the last over. If he had not dismissed, he would have run away with the match. But thanks to a brilliant Shardul Thakur yorker, Bracewell was caught in front of the stumps.

India too will be looking for an improved show from their batters. Rohit Sharma needs to come good and score a big one. It has been more than three years since he scored an ODI century and he needs to start the ball rolling in this World Cup year.

IND vs NZ Predicted Playing 11

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shahbaz Ahmed/Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik/Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk/c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner.

DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham, Finn Allen

Batters:, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Henry Shipley