IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs NZ 1st ODI match in Napier, 7 AM IST, November 25

Team India will take on New Zealand in the first ODI of the three match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday (November 25). The Men In Blue have already sealed the T20I series a few days ago, under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. It is to be noted that Hardik is not playing the ODI series and it will be Shikhar Dhawan who will be leading the side in the one-dayers vs Black Caps. Not to be forgotten is the fact that Team India need to build a strong squad for the World Cup next year. One of their biggest strengths is the number of all-rounders who have come up in recent times, including Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 1st ODI Weather News: Will rain affect the 1st ODI at Eden Park in Auckland between India and New Zealand? Check here

India now need to focus on their pace bowlers. By that, we mean the next generation of pacer bowlers. Arshdeep Singh has been a big success in the T20Is. He now needs to deliver in the ODIs. Umran Malik and Kuldeep Sen have been picked in the squad which is a good thing. These youngsters still are unfinished product in international cricket and with time and game practice, they will only get better.

It's great to have international cricket back at @edenparknz_



And a great opportunity for our players to bowl to the India Cricket stars in the nets!@BLACKCAPS vs. India, tomorrow at 2:30pm. Watch live on @sparknzsport pic.twitter.com/YIRZOgU8wG November 24, 2022

Keep an eye out on Shubman Gill. He has done exceedingly well in the New Zealand conditions and it will be interesting to see how he does this time around. Suryakumar Yadav is tough to ignore as well. He has been in a tremendous form of late and would look to carry the momentum he gained in the T20Is series into the ODIs.

My Dream11 team for the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand:

Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tim Southee, Arshdeep Singh

